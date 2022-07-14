The Tory leadership candidates’ voting records from Brexit to LGBT rights
While most have voted in line with the Tory whip we look at what the remaining candidates have supported and opposed
One way to look at Tory leadership candidates is their voting record in parliament.
Generally, most have voted with the Tory whip, and their record will depend on when they were in the party and what it was following at the time.
Here are summaries of their votes on key issues, with help from the website TheyWorkForYou.
Rishi Sunak
During the EU referendum, Rishi Sunak campaigned to leave the EU. In terms of parliamentary votes, he has generally followed the Tory whip on EU matters.
LGBT rights
Rishi Sunak hasn't been an MP long enough to be present for any significant votes on LGBT rights; he was absent for a vote permitting same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland.
Social security
The website TheyWorkFor you says Rishi Sunak has “consistently voted for a reduction in spending on welfare benefits” with 23 votes for and 0 against.
Tax
On tax, Rishi Sunak has generally followed the Tory whip. He has consistently voted against higher taxes on banks and voted to reduce capital gains tax.
Penny Mordaunt
Brexit
During the EU referendum, Penny Mordaunt campaigned to leave the EU. In terms of parliamentary votes, she has generally followed the Tory whip on EU matters.
LGBT rights
Penny Mordaunt has always voted in favour of LGBT rights, including same-sex marriage.
Social security
The website TheyWorkFor you says Penny Mordaunt has “almost always voted for a reduction in spending on welfare benefits” with 47 votes for and zero against.
Tax
On tax, Penny Mordaunt has backed some higher taxes on banks but generally voted to reduce capital gains tax. She has also voted for increasing the rate of VAT.
Tom Tugendhat
Brexit
During the EU referendum, Tom Tugendhat campaigned to remain in the EU. In terms of parliamentary votes, he has generally followed the Tory whip on EU matters.
LGBT rights
Tom Tugendhat hasn't been an MP long enough to be present for any significant votes on LGBT rights, but he did vote in favour of it permitting it in Northern Ireland.
Social security
The website TheyWorkFor you says Tom Tugendhat has “consistently voted for a reduction in spending on welfare benefits” with 23 votes for and zero against.
Tax
On tax, Tom Tugendhat has generally voted with the Tory whip and has consistently voted against higher taxes on banks and voted to reduce capital gains tax.
Liz Truss
Brexit
During the EU referendum, Liz Truss campaigned to remain in the EU. In terms of parliamentary votes, she has generally followed the Tory whip on EU matters.
LGBT rights
Liz Truss has always voted in favour of LGBT rights, including same-sex marriage.
Social security
The website TheyWorkFor you says Liz Truss has “almost always voted for a reduction in spending on welfare benefits” with 48 votes for and zero against.
Tax
On tax, Liz Truss has voted for some higher taxes on banks but also for reducing capital gains tax.
Kemi Badenoch
Brexit
During the EU referendum, Kemi Badenoch campaigned to leave the EU. In terms of parliamentary votes, she has generally followed the Tory whip on EU matters.
LGBT rights
Kemi Badenoch hasn't been an MP long enough to be present for any significant votes on LGBT rights. She was absent for a vote permitting it in Northern Ireland.
Social security
Kemi Badenoch hasn't been in parliament long enough to be present for any significant votes on welfare benefits.
Tax
Kemi Badenoch has consistently voted against higher taxes on banks. She has not been an MP long enough to have much of a voting record on other taxes.
Suella Braverman
Brexit
A Brexiteer, Ms Braverman voted to leave the EU in the refereundum and argued it was the result “would best serve our national interest”.
LGBT rights
Ms Braverman claims to support gay marriage but voted against same sex unions in Northern Ireland as “it’s a matter for the devolved assembly and not our Parliament”.
Social security
The attorney general has consistently voted for a reduction in spending on benefits. In 2016 she voted for cuts in housing benefit for people in supported housing and cutting universal credit for many in paid work.
The previous year she supported a cut in the amount people are paid in tax credits, reducing the household benefit cap and freezing the rate of a number of working-age benefits.
Tax
The Tory MP has always voted against higher taxes on banks, backed a reduction in capital gains tax and opposed increasing the threshold for income tax.
She has also voted to reduce the main rate of corporation tax.
