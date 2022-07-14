The Tory leadership candidates’ voting records from Brexit to LGBT rights

One way to look at Tory leadership candidates is their voting record in parliament.

Generally, most have voted with the Tory whip, and their record will depend on when they were in the party and what it was following at the time.

Here are summaries of their votes on key issues, with help from the website TheyWorkForYou.

Rishi Sunak

The former chancellor consistently voted for benefit cuts (AFP via Getty Images)

Brexit

During the EU referendum, Rishi Sunak campaigned to leave the EU. In terms of parliamentary votes, he has generally followed the Tory whip on EU matters.

LGBT rights

Rishi Sunak hasn't been an MP long enough to be present for any significant votes on LGBT rights; he was absent for a vote permitting same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland.

Social security

The website TheyWorkFor you says Rishi Sunak has “consistently voted for a reduction in spending on welfare benefits” with 23 votes for and 0 against.

Tax

On tax, Rishi Sunak has generally followed the Tory whip. He has consistently voted against higher taxes on banks and voted to reduce capital gains tax.

Penny Mordaunt

The trade policy minister is in favour of same-sex marriage (PA Wire)

Brexit

During the EU referendum, Penny Mordaunt campaigned to leave the EU. In terms of parliamentary votes, she has generally followed the Tory whip on EU matters.

LGBT rights

Penny Mordaunt has always voted in favour of LGBT rights, including same-sex marriage.

Social security

The website TheyWorkFor you says Penny Mordaunt has “almost always voted for a reduction in spending on welfare benefits” with 47 votes for and zero against.

Tax

On tax, Penny Mordaunt has backed some higher taxes on banks but generally voted to reduce capital gains tax. She has also voted for increasing the rate of VAT.

Tom Tugendhat

The chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee voted to reduce capital gains tax (PA)

Brexit

During the EU referendum, Tom Tugendhat campaigned to remain in the EU. In terms of parliamentary votes, he has generally followed the Tory whip on EU matters.

LGBT rights

Tom Tugendhat hasn't been an MP long enough to be present for any significant votes on LGBT rights, but he did vote in favour of it permitting it in Northern Ireland.

Social security

The website TheyWorkFor you says Tom Tugendhat has “consistently voted for a reduction in spending on welfare benefits” with 23 votes for and zero against.

Tax

On tax, Tom Tugendhat has generally voted with the Tory whip and has consistently voted against higher taxes on banks and voted to reduce capital gains tax.

Liz Truss

The foreign secretary was a Remainer in 2016 (PA Wire)

Brexit

During the EU referendum, Liz Truss campaigned to remain in the EU. In terms of parliamentary votes, she has generally followed the Tory whip on EU matters.

LGBT rights

Liz Truss has always voted in favour of LGBT rights, including same-sex marriage.

Social security

The website TheyWorkFor you says Liz Truss has “almost always voted for a reduction in spending on welfare benefits” with 48 votes for and zero against.

Tax

On tax, Liz Truss has voted for some higher taxes on banks but also for reducing capital gains tax.

Kemi Badenoch

The former equalities minister campaigned to leave the EU (PA Media)

Brexit

During the EU referendum, Kemi Badenoch campaigned to leave the EU. In terms of parliamentary votes, she has generally followed the Tory whip on EU matters.

LGBT rights

Kemi Badenoch hasn't been an MP long enough to be present for any significant votes on LGBT rights. She was absent for a vote permitting it in Northern Ireland.

Social security

Kemi Badenoch hasn't been in parliament long enough to be present for any significant votes on welfare benefits.

Tax

Kemi Badenoch has consistently voted against higher taxes on banks. She has not been an MP long enough to have much of a voting record on other taxes.

Suella Braverman

Attorney General Suella Braverman (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Brexit

A Brexiteer, Ms Braverman voted to leave the EU in the refereundum and argued it was the result “would best serve our national interest”.

LGBT rights

Ms Braverman claims to support gay marriage but voted against same sex unions in Northern Ireland as “it’s a matter for the devolved assembly and not our Parliament”.

Social security

The attorney general has consistently voted for a reduction in spending on benefits. In 2016 she voted for cuts in housing benefit for people in supported housing and cutting universal credit for many in paid work.

The previous year she supported a cut in the amount people are paid in tax credits, reducing the household benefit cap and freezing the rate of a number of working-age benefits.

Tax

The Tory MP has always voted against higher taxes on banks, backed a reduction in capital gains tax and opposed increasing the threshold for income tax.

She has also voted to reduce the main rate of corporation tax.