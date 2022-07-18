The Tory leadership candidates’ voting records from Brexit to LGBT rights

One way to look at Tory leadership candidates is their voting record in parliament.

Generally, most have voted with the Tory whip, and their record will depend on when they were in the party and what it was following at the time.

Here are summaries of their votes on key issues, with help from the website TheyWorkForYou.

Rishi Sunak

The former chancellor consistently voted for benefit cuts (AFP/Getty)

Brexit

During the EU referendum, Mr Sunak campaigned to leave the EU.

In terms of parliamentary votes, he has generally followed the Tory whip on EU matters.

LGBT rights

Mr Sunak has not been an MP long enough to be present for any significant votes on LGBT rights. He was absent for a vote permitting same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland.

Social security

The website TheyWorkFor you says Mr Sunak has “consistently voted for a reduction in spending on welfare benefits” with 23 votes for and zero against.

Tax

On tax, Mr Sunak has generally followed the Tory whip.

He has consistently voted against higher taxes on banks and voted to reduce capital gains tax.

Penny Mordaunt

The trade policy minister is in favour of same-sex marriage (PA)

Brexit

During the EU referendum, Ms Mordaunt campaigned to leave the EU.

In terms of parliamentary votes, she has generally followed the Tory whip on EU matters.

LGBT rights

Ms Mordaunt has always voted in favour of LGBT rights, including same-sex marriage.

Social security

The website TheyWorkFor you says the minister has “almost always voted for a reduction in spending on welfare benefits” with 47 votes for and zero against.

Tax

On tax, she has backed some higher taxes on banks but generally voted to reduce capital gains tax.

She has also voted for increasing the rate of VAT.

Tom Tugendhat

The chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee voted to reduce capital gains tax (PA)

Brexit

During the EU referendum, Mr Tugendhat campaigned to remain in the EU.

In terms of parliamentary votes, he has generally followed the Tory whip on European matters.

LGBT rights

Mr Tugendhat has not been an MP long enough to be present for any significant votes on LGBT rights, but he did vote in favour of it permitting it in Northern Ireland.

Social security

The website TheyWorkFor you says Tom Tugendhat has “consistently voted for a reduction in spending on welfare benefits” with 23 votes for and zero against.

Tax

On tax, Tom Tugendhat has generally voted with the Tory whip and has consistently voted against higher taxes on banks and voted to reduce capital gains tax.

Liz Truss

The foreign secretary was a Remainer in 2016 (PA)

Brexit

During the EU referendum, Ms Truss campaigned to remain in the EU.

In terms of parliamentary votes, she has generally followed the Tory whip on European matters.

LGBT rights

The foreign secretary has always voted in favour of LGBT rights, including same-sex marriage.

Social security

The website TheyWorkFor you says Liz Truss has “almost always voted for a reduction in spending on welfare benefits” with 48 votes for and zero against.

Tax

On tax, Ms Truss has voted for some higher taxes on banks but also for reducing capital gains tax.

Kemi Badenoch

The former equalities minister campaigned to leave the EU (PA)

Brexit

During the EU referendum, Kemi Badenoch campaigned to leave the EU.

In terms of parliamentary votes, she has generally followed the Tory whip on European matters.

LGBT rights

Ms Badenoch has not been an MP long enough to be present for any significant votes on LGBT rights.

She was absent for a vote permitting it in Northern Ireland.

Social security

Ms Badenoch has not been in parliament long enough to be present for any significant votes on welfare benefits.

Tax

She has consistently voted against higher taxes on banks.

She has not been an MP long enough to have much of a voting record on other taxes.