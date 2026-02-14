Disgraced Peter Mandelson breaks cover for first time since fresh Epstein revelations
The former UK ambassador to the United States was seen leaving his London home on Saturday
The disgraced former Labour peer Peter Mandelson has been seen in public for the first time since fresh claims emerged of his links to Jeffrey Epstein.
The former UK ambassador to the United States was seen leaving his London home and getting into a car on Saturday.
It is the first time Lord Mandelson has been spotted in public since the latest tranche of Epstein files revealed the depths of his alleged links to Epstein.
The claims sent the government into meltdown and forced Lord Mandelson to step down from the House of Lords. It also prompted calls for Sir Keir Starmer to stand down as prime minister.
It comes days after Lord Mandelson was asked to give evidence to the US Congress over his relationship with the paedophile financier.
A letter to Lord Mandelson, signed by representatives Robert Garcia and Suhas Subramanyam, said that it was clear he had “extensive social and business ties to Jeffrey Epstein” and holds “critical information” relevant to Congress’s investigations into Epstein’s operations.
Among the revelations to emerge in recent weeks were documents from 2009 that appeared to show Lord Mandelson, when he was business secretary, sharing sensitive information with Epstein on at least four occasions.
More to follow...
