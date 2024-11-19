Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Michael Gove has backed Labour peer Peter Mandelson over former Tory leader William Hague in their bid to become the next chancellor of Oxford University.

The contest for the prestigious role has come down to a battle between the two political heavyweights.

Mr Gove – who previously served in David Cameron’s cabinet alongside Lord Hague - showed his support for Lord Mandelson on social media, reposting a campaign video from the Labour veteran.

His support comes days after Lord Hague hit out at Lord Mandelson, arguing that the role was “not compatible” with the Labour peer’s current hopes of also becoming the UK’s ambassador to the US.

open image in gallery Michael Gove reposted a video from Lord Mandelson on social media ( PA Archive )

Lord Mandelson helped mastermind Labour’s three general election wins under Sir Tony Blair, including the 2001 election which forced Lord Hague to resign as Tory leader.

The video, reposted by Mr Gove, saw Lord Mandelson boast his credentials as the chancellor of Manchester Metropolitan University, saying he is the only candidate with that level of experience.

“Whoever is the new chancellor will have to make a very big contribution to keeping Oxford at the top of its game”, he said.

Mr Gove - the former levelling up secretary and now editor of the right-leaning Spectator - also printed an opinion piece from Lord Mandelson in the magazine at the start of November, entitled: ‘My bid to be chancellor of Oxford’, which saw him argue the need to focus on being a global ambassador and fundraiser for the university.

Watch Peter's message to those who will be voting in the final round of the election for the @UniofOxford next Chancellor.

Mr Gove’s backing of the Labour heavyweight comes despite the two men having vastly differing opinions on Brexit, with Lord Mandelson being one of the most prominent voices against the UK’s departure from the European Union. Meanwhile, Mr Gove mastermined the Brexit campaign.

At the weekend, Lord Hague questioned Lord Mandelson’s claim that he was capable of holding positions in Oxford and the US because the former is merely a “ceremonial figurehead”.

In an interview with The Independent, Lord Hague said Lord Mandelson could not possibly do the Oxford job while living on the other side of the Atlantic.

open image in gallery Lord Mandelson masterminded three general election wins for Labour ( BBC )

“It is important to be accessible and to be there [in Oxford],” Lord Hague stressed. “You need to be active and energetic.

“I am diplomatically saying it is not compatible with full-time employment in another country. Being a ‘ceremonial figurehead’ was only one part of the job. It has changed in the last 20 years.

“Going to ceremonies and being a figurehead ... also requires physical presence in the country and in the universities. But these days it involves much more ... [such as] fundraising and explaining the brilliance of Oxford. It’s really important to be active and energetic.

“It is necessary for the chancellor to be able to go there frequently.”

Lord Hague also rejected Lord Mandelson’s claim that it was time for a Labour chancellor on the grounds that the post should not be a “Tory monopoly”.

open image in gallery Lord Hague denied it would be possible for Lord Mandelson to do the Oxford job while living in the US ( The Independent )

“There have been good chancellors – and they weren’t all white male Tories”, the former party leader told The Independent.

Mr Gove has been contacted for comment.