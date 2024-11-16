In an exclusive interview with The Independent, Lord Hague discusses with Geordie Greig his campaign to win election as Chancellor to the University of Oxford. The former foreign secretary explains his opinions on what the statue of Cecil Rhodes, his love of history and how his experience as a student shapes his view on opening Oxford to more state-educated students.

In the wide-ranging interview, Hague maintains his stance on Donald Trump being a threat to democracy as US President and the Right have strayed from the ideals of Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan.

Read the story here.