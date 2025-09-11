Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Independent readers have reacted to Sir Keir Starmer's sacking of Peter Mandelson following revelations about his links to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Readers have also weighed in on Starmer's clarity of judgement over his appointment of Mandelson to the role of US ambassador in the first place.

They described Mandelson as a long-time opportunist, accusing him of moral and political bankruptcy.

Several also argued that the scandal has exposed broader failings in the Prime Minister’s vetting process and raises questions about the government’s standards.

Some praised Mandelson’s swift exit, welcoming Starmer’s decision to act decisively rather than dragging out the controversy.

Others said the episode highlights Starmer’s lack of foresight and the risks of appointing controversial figures, warning it could harm Labour’s reputation and electoral prospects.

Here’s what you had to say:

Mandelson and Epstein friendship

This was inevitable when it became obvious that Mandelson continued the friendship and messages with Epstein after he was convicted of his crimes.

And yet Starmer made a statement saying he had 100% confidence in Mandelson yesterday. The man is losing credibility at an alarming rate. He should never have backed Mandelson when it was clear further revelations and messages were waiting to be revealed.

At this rate, he won't be PM at Christmas.

ChrisMatthews

The ambassador’s role

“The Prime Minister now needs to appoint an ambassador who will stand up to Trump, not cosy up to him and his cronies."

No, the ambassador's role is to represent and further the interests of the government (and the country). But it is the role of the government to decide what those interests are at that point in time, whether to 'stand up to Trump', or to appease him, or whatever. The ambassador will then simply do their best to follow through with that implementation. An ambassador should be neither obsequious nor pugnacious.

DaveAni

Another U-turn

‘…what a fall was there, my countrymen! Then I, and you, and all of us fell down…’

Shakespeare – Julius Caesar (Mark Antony’s speech).

The PM has added another U-turn to his score. I agree that this is for the right reasons, but one wonders about the PM’s judgement.

Krispad

Starmer must go

It seems that Keir goes from one scandal to another, from bad to worse, and is unable to improve Labour’s respectability. He now must go for the party’s sake.

paul

Farce

The same happened in Germany several times. Merkel had appointed a number of doubtful characters to her cabinets. Whenever they came under fire, she expressed her full confidence in them. A few days later, they were either sacked or had resigned. What a farce.

ontologix

2027 election

Ed Davey seems to be the only sensible voice here. This whole debacle will cost Labour dearly. Starmer will at best resign and at worst lose all credibility. God forbid we get Farage, but his prediction of a 2027 general election suddenly doesn't look so unlikely. Not a great future looming.

DidoBendigo

New Labour charlatan

Mandelson enjoyed socialising with the rich, the famous, the infamous. That he was nominally a Labour politician was shocking in itself. Being an intimate advisor to Blair strips away further at that New Labour charlatan.

Now his perverted attitude toward a serial abuser has exploded in Starmer's face. This is a prime minister whose government is ideologically bankrupt. Now we can see his judgement is bankrupt. In light of this scandal, we must also consider to what extent he is morally bankrupt.

Criticaleye

Investigation

Starmer and the former foreign secretary should be investigated so that the public can evaluate the standards they did not meet when they made this appointment. Crucially, what information did they ignore and then discount when they said that all due process was followed?

orenas

Too late

Starmer has done the right thing, but too late. That he initially defended Mandelson will be held against him at every opportunity.

DMcG3

Pointless defence

So why did Starmer go through that pointless defence of Mandelson during Prime Minister's Questions yesterday?

Cyclone8

Error of judgement

Another error of judgement from Starmer after backing him yesterday and failing to peer into the dirty closet before appointing him.

MedicineDog

Swift action

It's good to see people going straight away, not stringing it out for months as in the not-so-distant past. I hope this sends a message to Trump, or at least those who are keeping him in office.

Xris

Lack of judgement

The person showing the most serious lack of judgement in all of this would seem to be the Prime Minister, as many thought at the time that Mandelson's appointment was a highly questionable decision, and events have now shown that those with reservations were spot-on.

MGHOW

Some of the comments have been edited for this article for brevity and clarity.

