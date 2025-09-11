Peter Mandelson sacked by Keir Starmer after revelations over Epstein ties: Latest updates
Sir Keir Starmer had faced overwhelming pressure from his own party to force Lord Peter Mandelson to step down
Sir Keir Starmer has sensationally sacked Peter Mandelson as US ambassador over the growing scandal of his links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
The prime minister asked Lord Mandelson to step down after a string of shocking revelations, including resurfaced emails appearing to show him offering support for convicted paedophile Epstein as he was facing charges of child sex offences.
Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty, announcing that Lord Mandelson had been sacked, claimed that the emails showed “that the depth and extent of Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment” as UK ambassador to the UK last year.
“In light of that, and mindful of the victims of Epstein’s crimes, he has been withdrawn as ambassador with immediate effect,” the minister added.
Mr Doughty had been called to address the Commons after Sir Lindsay Hoyle granted an urgent question to Tory Neil O’Brien about Lord Mandelson's appointment.
MPs on both sides of the house had been demanding that Lord Mandelson return to the UK for questioning despite his status as a Lord meaning he does not have to stand in front of the Commons.
Former Tory minister calls for all documents related to Lord Mandelson's latest appointment to be released
A Conservative former minister has urged the Government to release all documents relating to Lord Mandelson’s appointment.
Father of the House Sir Edward Leigh, one of the longest serving MPs, said: “I just give him some gentle advice, in my experience of these scandals, the cover up and the lack of due process and the allegations of cronyism are much more serious than any original offence or alleged offence.
“So will the minister ensure that every single document is released post haste about the process, including this issue about the meeting that Mandelson requested with prime minister Blair?”
Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty did not respond directly to Sir Edward’s question, but said “officials are working diligently day and night” to ensure Donald Trump’s state visit is a “success”.
Government says Peter Mandelson sacked 'in light of new emails' over relationship with Jeffrey Epstein
Below you can see the moment that Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty announces that Lord Peter Mandelson has been sacked.
Badenoch says Starmer failed in leadership over Mandelson incident
Leader of the opposition Kemi Badenoch has accused Sir Keir Starmer of “failing” as the prime minister by not sacking Lord Peter Mandelson earlier.
“Peter Mandelson is now gone, but Keir Starmer failed yet another key test of leadership.
“I asked him about Peter Mandelson’s links to the notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein six times at Prime Minister’s Questions. And six times he could not provide any answers.
“He gave his full backing to a man unfit for office. This matters for you. Because the Prime Minister has been distracted from the serious national security and economic challenges our country is facing.
“He is a weak Prime Minister, who doesn’t have the courage to do the right thing at the right time.
“The deficit is growing, debt is mounting, the welfare budget is spiralling out of control, and we are bracing for punishing tax rises from Rachel Reeves this Autumn.
“Enough is enough."
You can see her video and full statement below.
Labour MP demands inquiry into Mandelson appointment
The Independent’s Political Correspondent Archie Mitchell reports:
A Labour MP has demanded an inquiry into how Lord Mandelson’s ties with Jeffrey Epstein were not picked up during his appointment.
Their relationship was public knowledge, but emails which surfaced in recent days shone a light on just how close the pair were.
The Foreign Office said he was eventually sacked after it emerged he had encouraged Epstein to push for early release when facing child sex offence charges.
Andy McDonald said: “The prime minister has made exactly the right decision, and I think that has to be acknowledged, he's moved at pace.
“Clearly the appointment process didn't pick up these issues, that's self evident. So can we have an assurance that there will be an inquiry as to why that was not the case?”
Mandelson coached Epstein on ‘staying strong’ as he faced child sex charges, shock leaked messages reveal
The Independent’s Political Correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
As we report that Lord Peter Mandelson has been fired after overwhelming pressure from politicians on both sides of the Commons, we remind you what triggered this latest - and what would prove final - episode concerning the ambassador to the US’s relationship with the late, disgraced Jeffrey Epstein.
Mandelson ‘urged Epstein to fight for early release’ after arrest
Lib Dem leader asks why Mandelson was ever appointed in the first place
Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said the Prime Minister should come before Parliament to explain why Peter Mandelson was appointed US ambassador in the first place.
Sir Ed said in a statement: “The Prime Minister now needs to appoint an ambassador who will stand up to Trump, not cosy up to him and his cronies.
“He also needs to come before Parliament and explain why Lord Mandelson was appointed in the first place, given everything the Government knew then.
“This Government seems to be lurching from one crisis to another. It desperately needs to get a grip on fixing the economy and public services so badly damaged by the Conservatives.”
Starmer left King in ‘terrible position’ ahead of state visit
The Independent’s Political Correspondent Archie Mitchell reports:
Sir Keir Starmer has left the King in a “terrible position” ahead of Donald Trump’s state visit, a Tory shadow minister has said.
Neil O’Brien said: “Next week, it's going to be the state visit. This is huge turmoil ahead of it. I cannot believe that the government had put our monarch in this terrible position. I am glad that Peter Mandelson has now gone.
“The foreign secretary had said that protecting women, girls and victims was her priority.
“How on earth did that square with the behavior of the government over recent days, squirming and twisting to try and protect Peter Mandelson, rather than the victims?”
Tory Neil O’Brien: ‘What did the PM know and when?’
The Independent’s Political Correspondent Archie Mitchell reports:
A Tory frontbencher has demanded Sir Keir Starmer answer questions about exactly what he knew and when regarding Lord Mandelson’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein and his appointment as ambassador to the US.
Neil O’Brien said it was “is yet another extraordinary error of judgment by this prime minister”.
He said: “It raises massive questions. It is not just that Peter Mandelson said that Epstein was his best pal and that he loved him.
“It wasn't just that he brokered a deal for him while he was business secretary. We now, of course, know that he was working for Epstein's early release after he was convicted.
“And the simple question is this, is the minister now saying that the prime minister did not know about any of this at the point where he was appointed?
“What did the Prime Minister know at the point of his appointment?”
We have the full quote announcing Mandelson's sacking
Here we have the full quote from Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty as he announces Lord Peter Mandelson’s sacking.
He said: “In light of the additional information in emails written by Peter Mandelson, the prime minister has asked the foreign secretary to withdraw him as ambassador to the United States.
“The emails show that the depth and extent of Lord Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment.
“In particular, Lord Mandelson’s suggestion that Jeffrey Epstein’s first conviction was wrongful and should be challenged is new information.
“And in light of that I’m mindful, as we all are, of the victims of Epstein’s appalling crimes, and he has been withdrawn as ambassador with immediate effect.”
Peter Mandelson sacked as US ambassador after fresh revelations over his links to Epstein
After overwhelming pressure, Sir Keir Starmer has ordered Lord Peter Mandelson to step down as UK ambassador to the UK.
You can read our piece in full below.
