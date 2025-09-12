UK politics live: Starmer’s chief of staff ‘delayed sacking Mandelson’ over Epstein emails
PM’s top aide under scrutiny over reports he pushed hard for Labour grandee’s appointment as US ambassador
Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff is facing questions over whether he stalled attempts to sack Lord Peter Mandelson.
Morgan McSweeney, Sir Keir’s chief of staff since last October, is rumoured to have blocked efforts to remove the controversial ambassador to the UK despite fresh revelations into the relationship between him and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
One source told Politico: “Everyone was like, this is looking really bad for the Prime Minister and Morgan was like, no, we need to defend him.”
Lord Mandelson remained a mentor to Mr McSweeney after the political aide worked for him during the Tony Blair government.
It has been reported that Sir Keir was unsure about appointing Lord Mandelson last year but Mr McSweeney pushed for the move.
Sources have since told The Independent that MI6 failed to clear Lord Mandelson for the ambassadorial role, largely because of concerns over his business links to China, with suggestions that Mr McSweeney could have then bullied through his former bosses appointment.
UK economy flatlined in July after sharp contraction in manufacturing
Analysis: Morgan McSweeney is facing his biggest test yet – and Starmer is in trouble as a result
The Independent’s Political Correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
Morgan McSweeney is facing his biggest test yet amid claims he pushed for Mandelson to be appointed as ambassador – raising major questions over both his and the prime minister’s judgement.
The claims about McSweeney have left Keir Starmer walking a tightrope. On the one hand, he is already facing questions about his judgement so keeping McSweeney in post could raise even further problems for the prime minister if the allegations don’t go away.
But on the other hand, the prime minister has seen a huge staff turnover in Downing Street, and has tried (and failed) to reset the narrative repeatedly – so getting rid of someone who has been so instrumental in his leadership of the party could serve to make things worse. It would also come after the loss of both Angela Rayner and Peter Mandelson in the space of just two weeks. The optics are far from ideal.
Starmer’s chief of staff Morgan McSweeney ‘pushed for appointment of Mandelson’
The Independent’s Political Correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
Mandelson would not have been appointed if relationship with Epstein was clear, says minister
Lord Peter Mandelson would not have been appointed as US ambassador had the Prime Minister known the depth of his association with the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, a Cabinet minister has said.
Scotland Secretary Douglas Alexander told BBC Breakfast: “Nothing justifies Peter Mandelson’s appointment in light of what has now emerged and our thoughts have to be with everyone affected by Jeffrey Epstein’s heinous crimes.
“But the reality is, in the last couple of days Peter Mandelson was in the White House with Donald Trump. The reality is the United Kingdom did the first trade deal of any government with the Trump administration. And the reality is, along with Peter Mandelson, the Prime Minister Keir Starmer has established a strong and important relationship with President Trump in the interests of the United Kingdom.
“So, in retrospect, of course, if (it) had been known at the time what is known now, the appointment wouldn’t have been made.
“But it is possible that two things are true at once. On one hand, Peter Mandelson did bring some very particular qualities to that job and to that diplomatic post, and on the other hand, as has been confirmed, there were manifest weaknesses of his judgment that have been brutally exposed by these emails.”
PM's chief of staff 'pushed for Mandelson apppointment'
The prime minister's chief of staff Morgan McSweeney is facing questions over reports he pushed for Lord Mandelson’s appointment as US ambassador and then, according to sources, tried to prevent his sacking this week.
Asked whether No 10 ignored security concerns reportedly flagged by security services before the appointment, the spokesperson said: “No 10 was not involved in the security vetting process. This is managed at departmental level by the agency responsible and any suggestion that No 10 was involved is untrue.”
Yvette Cooper ‘frustrated’ by Home Office move amid Starmer reshuffle, Ed Balls reveals
Mandelson was 'unconventional ambassador' for 'unconventional presidential administration', minister says
Lord Peter Mandelson’s appointment as ambassador to the US was a “judgment” that an “unconventional presidential administration” required an “unconventional ambassador”, a Cabinet minister has said.
Scotland Secretary Douglas Alexander told Sky News he had reacted with “incredulity and revulsion” to the publication of emails between Lord Mandelson and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, adding he was “not here to defend him”.
Mr Alexander said: “What is important is to know that when the Prime Minister became aware of the content of those emails on Wednesday, by Thursday morning Peter Mandelson was dismissed as the ambassador.
“The reason he was appointed was a judgment, a judgment that given the depth of his experience as a former trade commissioner for the European Union, his long experience in politics, and his politics and doing politics at the highest international levels, he could do a job for the United Kingdom.
“We knew this was an unconventional presidential administration and that was the basis on which there was a judgment that we needed an unconventional ambassador.”
Lucy Powell vows to act as a 'bridge for all parts'
Labour deputy leadership hopeful Lucy Powell vowed to act as a “bridge for all parts” of the party.
In a statement after going through to the second round of the contest, she wrote: “I’m grateful to all my colleagues who have nominated me for deputy leader. This is not a contest I expected nor any of us wanted but we must use it to focus on how the new deputy leader can be a bridge for all parts of our movement and help the Government deliver the progressive change the country needs.
“I am Labour through and through. I will always fight for our party, our values and our traditions. At a time when there are forces trying to spread division and hatred, Labour must be the voice of unity and hope.
“I look forward to speaking to as many members, activists and supporters as possible to make the case about the kind of full-time deputy leader I would be; laser focused on connecting with our communities through our MPs, elected representatives and members fighting for the change our country needs.”
