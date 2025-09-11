Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Serious concerns have been raised that newly sacked US ambassador Peter Mandelson did not clear security vetting for the role – but the prime minister pushed through his appointment anyway.

The row has broken out amid serious questions being asked about the prime minister’s judgement by political opponents but also MPs in the Labour Party after Mandelson became the latest high profile sacking by the prime minister of issues that should have been picked up before.

Sources have told The Independent that MI6 failed to clear the Labour peer largely because of concerns over his business links to China.

However, there were also worries that his past links to the disgraced financier and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein “would compromise him”.

When The Independent put the claims that Sir Keir had pushed through Mandelson’s appointment despite not clearing MI6 vetting, a spokesman said: “Vetting done by FCDO in normal way.”

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer’s appointment of Lord Mandelson was a political gamble (Carl Court/PA) ( PA Archive )

Lord Mandelson was sacked today after fresh emails emerged throwing light on his relationship with Epstein, with foreign office minister Stephen Doughty claiming that it was “new information” in a Commons statement.

This included information on Mandelson’ challenging the conviction of the financier and maintaining a close relationship with his “best pal” Epstein after his convictions..

Reacting to the news of the failed vetting, shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel said: "These are extraordinary revelations.

"For Keir Starmer, and his chief of staff Morgan McSweeney, to have appointed Lord Mandelson despite concerns being raised by the security services shows a blatant disregard of all national security considerations and their determination to promote their Labour Party friends.

"Starmer leads a crisis-riddled government consumed by a chaos of his own making, because he puts his party before the needs of our country.

"The country deserves the honest truth this spineless prime minister refuses to give them."

A former senior cabinet minister has explained that any security concerns would have been raised privately between the head of MI6, the foreign secretary and the prime minister.

open image in gallery Trump was uneasy about the appointment ( AFP/Getty )

It means that the new deputy prime minister David Lammy, who was the foreign secretary until a week ago, would also have been informed about any issues with the appointment.

Asked whether No 10 ignored security concerns reportedly flagged by security services before the appointment, the spokesman said: “No 10 was not involved in the security vetting process. This is managed at departmental level by the agency responsible and any suggestion that No 10 was involved is untrue.”

But in an explanation on X, former foreign secretary James Cleverly, who made many diplomatic appointments insisted that all the security and other concerns about Mandelson would have been presented to the foreign secretary and prime minister by officials and the security services.

He wrote: “They would have reminded Lammy that Mandelson had resigned in disgrace twice before. They would have reminded Lammy that Mandelson had a longstanding relationship with Epstein. They would have reminded Lammy that Mandelson had widespread, complicated, and opaque commercial interests.

“I have no doubt that they would have reminded Lammy that he and the PM were importing significant reputational risk if they appointed Mandelson. I have no doubt they would have unambiguously advised Lammy against appointing Mandelson to the post.

“And it is now clear that Lammy and Starmer ignored that advice and appointed him anyway.”

Lord Mandelson was already a controversial pick for the role, with The Independent revealing that Donald Trump was minded to reject his credentials in January after the inauguration because of security concerns over his business links with Beijing.

At the time, sources close to the US president suggested that he would struggle to share confidential information with the Labour peer because of the perceived problems.

But after a massive diplomatic push, Sir Keir succeeded in getting Trump to accept Lord Mandelson as the UK’s ambassador because he wanted the architect of New Labour, known by many as the Prince of Darkness, to be responsible for the UK’s most important diplomatic relationship.

Now, Labour MPs are publicly and privately questioning Sir Keir’s judgement in appointing him.

Bell Ribeiro-Addy, who attempted to run for the deputy leadership contest, said: “There were clearly double standards here. Good people were blocked from being candidates for liking the wrong tweets, but Mandelson was appointed despite all his baggage.”

The comments echo concerns within the party after a string of embarrassing sackings. Starmer last week lost deputy prime minister Angela Rayner over failing to pay £40,000 of stamp duty while she was housing secretary.

Homelessness, Rushanara Ali lost her job after she made her tenants homeless, while anti-corruption minister, Tulip Siddiq, quit over being investigated for corruption through her family’s now-ended autocratic regime in Bangladesh. Former transport secretary, Louise Haigh, resigned over revelations she was prosecuted and found guilty of falsely claiming a mobile phone was stolen from her.

Mr Doughty announced the sacking while answering an urgent question from Tory MP Neil O’Brien who said: “The simple question is this: is the minister now saying that the prime minister did not know about any of this at the point where [Lord Mandelson] was appointed? What did the prime minister know at the point of his appointment?”

Labour foreign affairs select committee chair Dame Emily Thornberry revealed that MPs had been blocked from questioning him.

She said: “Since the first rumours of his appointment, my committee has repeatedly asked - publicly and privately - to question Peter Mandelson. It is right that he has now been sacked.

“The FCDO should not have stopped us from asking questions. The government should welcome such scrutiny.”