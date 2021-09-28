Boris Johnson has broken his silence on the petrol crisis by urging the public to stop panic-buying and only fill up their cars “when you really need it”.

The prime minister denied the country is in “crisis” – insisting the fuel shortages were just a consequence of “huge global demand”, as the world recovers from the Covid pandemic.

And he said: “I would really just urge everybody to go about their business in the normal way and fill up in the normal way, when you really need it.”

Mr Johnson has been criticised for failing to speak out about the huge queues on forecourts – in the way that Tony Blair led the fightback against a similar crisis two decades ago.

In the interview, he offered sympathy to drivers “worried about their journeys” and unable “to see their loved ones”, saying: “I know how frustrating and infuriating it must have been.”

But he insisted the situation is now improving, telling broadcasters: “We’re hearing from industry that supplies are coming back onto the forecourts in the normal way.”

As a consequence, the prime minister rejected calls – including from Labour – for NHS and care workers to be given priority at the pumps.

Mr Johnson echoed ministers who have blamed hauliers for sparking the panic-buying, criticising “a slightly misleading account of something which got leaked and caused a totally understandable surge in public demand”.

And he dismissed calls to loosen immigration rules, to bring in the HGV drivers the country needs, insisting the shortage “isn’t very big”.

The Road Haulage Association has calculated that 100,000 lorry drivers are needed to plug gaps, after 20,000 EU workers left the UK because of Brexit and the pandemic.

“What I don’t think people want to do in our country is fix all our problems with uncontrolled immigration again,” the prime minister said.

“We tried that for 20 years or so, perhaps longer, and in the end people could see that it was leading to a low wage, low skill approach without enough investment in people or capital,” he claimed.

Mr Johnson added: “And that’s not the way we want the UK to develop and grow.”

He also said: “What we want to do is make sure that we have all the preparations to get through to Christmas and beyond, not just in supplying the petrol stations but all parts of our supply chain.”

But he rejected suggestions that he was rowing back on his claims of “a short-term problem”, accusing the interviewer of putting words in his mouth.

Mr Johnson was also asked about his talks with the families of Covid victims, after he finally dropped his year-long refusal to meet them.

“What I did say was that we were determined to make sure that the experience of the bereaved was something we took account of in the public inquiry,” he said.

“And I also said a bit about how we would set it up, and I said that we would be making sure that we had a chair of that inquiry nominated by the end of the year.”