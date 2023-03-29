Watch as Raab faces Rayner at PMQs as Sunak attends Betty Boothroyd funeral
Watch as Dominic Raab, the deputy prime minister, takes questions in parliament during PMQs on Wednesday 29 March.
Rishi Sunak was absent from the chamber as he was attending the funeral of former speaker Betty Boothroyd, who died last month.
Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner asked the questions instead of Sir Keir Starmer, who was also attending the funeral.
Ahead of his appearance at PMQs, Mr Raab took part in a number of TV interviews on Wednesday morning, where he discussed potential government plans to house migrants arriving in the UK via small boats in ferries and barges as well as disused military bases.
“We will look at the whole range of options, low-cost accommodation, ex-Army barracks and – where it’s appropriate – as has been used elsewhere in Europe, and I think in Scotland as well, vessels, if they can safely and responsibly be used,” he told BBC Breakfast.
