Watch as Rishi Sunak faces Keir Starmer at PMQs amid backdrop of Gaza crisis

Watch as Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer go head-to-head in the House of Commons, as Prime Minister’s Questions returns on Wednesday 18 October.

Parliament is back to business as party conference season comes to an end, and this week’s session is likely to be dominated by discussion over Israel and Gaza.

The UK and allies have said they will investigate Tuesday night’s explosion at a hospital in Gaza City, which has left hundreds feared dead, after Israel and Hamas issued rival claims about the atrocity.

Foreign secretary James Cleverly said the destruction of al Ahli hospital has resulted in a “devastating loss of human life” and insisted the government will work to “protect innocent civilian lives in Gaza”.

Hamas said an Israeli air strike led to the blast, which has killed at least 500 people.

But the Israeli military said the explosion was caused by a misfired rocket from the Islamic Jihad group and released imagery and communications intercepts aimed at supporting their case.

Mr Sunak is likely to be pressed by Sir Keir on the situation in Gaza, as well as issues closer to home, such as inflation.