Watch live as Sunak faces Starmer at PMQs as UK suffers economic blow

Watch live as Rishi Sunak faces Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday 29 November.

Mr Sunak suffered a blow this week as a major international forecast showed that Britain is set to suffer the highest inflation and the second-slowest growth rate in the G7.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has reduced its forecast UK growth rate for 2024.

Growth across the global economy has been stronger than expected but is beginning to slow as higher interest rates, weaker trade and lower business and consumer confidence take a toll, economists for the globally recognised organisation said.

Britain is forecast to have the slowest gross domestic product (GDP) this year and next year, other than Germany, of the G7.

The G7 also incorporates France, Italy, the US, Canada and Japan.

UK GDP is expected to be 0.5 per cent this year, higher than the OECD’s September forecast of 0.3% for 2023.

It is then set to increase slightly to 0.7 per cent across next year, a downgrade from 0.8 per cent projected growth in the previous forecast, before averaging at 1.2 per cent over 2025.