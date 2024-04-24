Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Grant Shapps discusses defence spending in the House of Commons after deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden clashed with Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday 24 April.

Rishi Sunak did not make an appearance in parliament today, as he is in Berlin for talks with German chancellor Olaf Scholz.

That means his deputy, Mr Dowden, stepped up to the despatch box.

Ms Rayner took aim at the Tories after Mr Sunak was accused of “smearing” her with a tax advice jibe in PMQs last week.

She has faced scrutiny about whether she paid the right amount of tax on the 2015 sale of her Stockport council house because of confusion over whether it was her principal residence.

The comment led Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to accuse the “billionaire” prime minister of “smearing a working-class woman”.

Ms Rayner has said she will “do the right thing and step down” if she is found to have committed a crime in relation to her living situation a decade ago but remains confident she has followed the law at all times.