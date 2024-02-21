Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Rishi Sunak faces Sir Keir Starmer in Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday 21 February, ahead of a crunch Gaza ceasefire vote.

The vote on a motion calling for a ceasefire takes place amid mounting concerns about a possible Israeli attack on Rafah.

Labour had hoped to avoid another rebellion over the Israel-Hamas war by tabling an amendment to an SNP motion demanding an immediate ceasefire in the region.

Sir Keir’s party on Tuesday publicly shifted its stance to back a call for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire”, giving MPs who were unhappy with the leadership’s previous handling of the issue a wording to rally behind.

But the government has put down its own amendment to the proposal, raising the possibility that the Commons speaker will not choose Labour’s amendment for a debate.

If that happens, it would leave Labour MPs with the choice between voting for the government’s position, which does not go as far as calling for an immediate ceasefire, backing the SNP’s stance, or abstaining altogether.

At PMQs, Mr Sunak and Sir Keir could clash over the debate, and it is also the first time they meet since news of Alexei Navalny’s death.