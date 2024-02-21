Independent TV
Moment Tory and SNP MPs walk out of Commons over Speaker’s handling of Gaza vote
The House of Commons descended into chaos as Conservative and SNP MPs walked out in protest over the Speaker’s handling of the Gaza ceasefire debate.
Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt said Sir Lindsay Hoyle had “hijacked” the debate by selecting Labour’s bid to amend the SNP motion calling for an “immediate ceasefire” in the Israel-Hamas conflict.
It had been expected he would select just the government’s amendment seeking an “immediate humanitarian pause” to the Israel-Hamas conflict, which could pave the way for a more permanent stop in fighting.
But instead, he decided the Commons would first vote on Labour’s calls before moving on to further votes on the SNP’s original motion, and then the government’s proposals if either of the first two were to fail to garner enough support, causing a furore.
