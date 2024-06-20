Is Boris Johnson’s memoir the start of a comeback campaign?

Boris Johnson has released the details of his memoir, and it is likely to cause quite a stir. The volume, titled Unleashed, will be out in October, and Johnson promises that it will “explode over the publishing world like a much-shaken bottle of champagne”.

Given that he has never been one for understatement, the book will certainly be anticipated with a mixture of fear and frustration by many of his former colleagues in the Conservative Party, who found their former leader sometimes inspirational, sometimes exasperating, and, in the end, unsupportable.

“Hasta la vista,” he declared on his last day at No 10. Some wonder if this latest move might be the first phase of an attempted comeback...