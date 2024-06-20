Will the Conservative Party ever be rid of the taint of sleaze? Don’t bet on it…

Despite the low ethical standards set by the Conservative Party in recent times, the disclosure of three alleged bets on the timing of the election still comes as a shock.

The last Tory landslide election defeat in 1997 followed a string of disclosures about the misconduct of its MPs. Some were sex scandals that seemed to contradict Tory rhetoric about family values; others involved asking parliamentary questions in return for cash in brown envelopes; all were wrapped up in the damning word “sleaze”.

But they seem quaint and old-fashioned compared with the news that alleged bets on the date of the election are being investigated by the Gambling Commission. All three are linked to Tory HQ, and therefore to Rishi Sunak – although there is no suggestion that he is involved in any way.