What are the Tories going to do about the housing crisis?

Politicians, and especially party leaders, tend not to like admitting mistakes, and still less failure. Yet, in his recent television interview, Rishi Sunak conceded that it has indeed become “harder” for people to own their first home under the Conservatives, stressing how difficult it can be to build up a deposit.

Now, in the party manifesto, he has revived the Help to Buy scheme and proposes to end stamp duty for most first-time buyers if he is elected. Housing and homelessness have, for obvious reasons, become important electoral issues, especially for younger voters, and all the parties have had to respond...