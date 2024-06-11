Jump to content

What are the Tories going to do about the housing crisis?

Rishi Sunak has announced a number of measures to assist first-time buyers along with other cohorts who are keen to get onto the property ladder. Sean O’Grady takes a detailed look at the proposals contained in the new Conservative Party manifesto – and asks if they will be enough to attract younger voters

Tuesday 11 June 2024 17:21
The Help to Buy scheme will be revived if the Tories are re-elected, making it easier for first-time buyers to purchase new-build homes
The Help to Buy scheme will be revived if the Tories are re-elected, making it easier for first-time buyers to purchase new-build homes

Politicians, and especially party leaders, tend not to like admitting mistakes, and still less failure. Yet, in his recent television interview, Rishi Sunak conceded that it has indeed become “harder” for people to own their first home under the Conservatives, stressing how difficult it can be to build up a deposit.

Now, in the party manifesto, he has revived the Help to Buy scheme and proposes to end stamp duty for most first-time buyers if he is elected. Housing and homelessness have, for obvious reasons, become important electoral issues, especially for younger voters, and all the parties have had to respond...

What will the Conservatives do?

