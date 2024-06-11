Jump to content
Comment

Sunak has showered voters with promises he knows he will never deliver

With his kitchen sink manifesto, the prime minister has undermined his chosen line of attack – that Labour’s tax and spending plans do not add up. The Tories’ fundamental problem is that theirs don’t either, says Andrew Grice

Tuesday 11 June 2024 16:03 BST
Comments
Rishi Sunak launches the Conservative Party manifesto at Silverstone
Rishi Sunak launches the Conservative Party manifesto at Silverstone (PA Wire)

The launch of the Conservative Party manifesto today – with the promise of tax cuts worth £17.2bn a year by the end of the next five-year parliament – represented Rishi Sunak’s last throw of the dice.

It was his final opportunity to turn around a campaign in which, despite having the advantage of knowing an election was coming when Labour didn’t, he has managed to go backwards.

The prime minister tried to transform the election into a battle over tax, offering another two percentage point cut in employees’ national insurance contributions (NICs) by 2027 and producing one “rabbit” not trailed in advance – the abolition of self-employed NICs within five years, to woo White Van Man.

