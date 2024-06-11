Sunak has showered voters with promises he knows he will never deliver

The launch of the Conservative Party manifesto today – with the promise of tax cuts worth £17.2bn a year by the end of the next five-year parliament – represented Rishi Sunak’s last throw of the dice.

It was his final opportunity to turn around a campaign in which, despite having the advantage of knowing an election was coming when Labour didn’t, he has managed to go backwards.

The prime minister tried to transform the election into a battle over tax, offering another two percentage point cut in employees’ national insurance contributions (NICs) by 2027 and producing one “rabbit” not trailed in advance – the abolition of self-employed NICs within five years, to woo White Van Man.