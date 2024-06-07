Jump to content
Your view

My father was a Normandy veteran – Sunak’s D-Day behaviour was an insult to those like him

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Friday 07 June 2024 17:09 BST
Rishi Sunak showed up to an event to remember these heroes… and did the bare minimum he thought was required
You do not have to be British to be insulted by Rishi Sunak’s failure to fully participate in international events honouring veterans on the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landing.

My father was a Normandy veteran, a Jewish draftee from New York, who ended up with two Purple Hearts, Bronze Stars, and a box full of other medals from both the US and France. He trained in England and idolised the Queen Mother during the war.

The problem with Sunak’s apologies and explanations hitting the news media from Downing Street is that this incident is entirely transparent.

