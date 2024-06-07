You do not have to be British to be insulted by Rishi Sunak’s failure to fully participate in international events honouring veterans on the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landing.

My father was a Normandy veteran, a Jewish draftee from New York, who ended up with two Purple Hearts, Bronze Stars, and a box full of other medals from both the US and France. He trained in England and idolised the Queen Mother during the war.

The problem with Sunak’s apologies and explanations hitting the news media from Downing Street is that this incident is entirely transparent.