Rishi Sunak’s ‘Paddington Bear’ moment after PM is raked online for D-Day blunder

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak is facing backlash after he admitted to skipping out early on a poignant D-Day 70th Anniversary memorial to fly back to the UK for an interview with ITV.

The prime minister has made a string of gaffes since he announced the general election in the pouring rain without an umbrella last month and his latest setback has attracted even more mockery from the internet.

After being widely criticised for cutting short his visit to France, Mr Sunak admitted on Friday he had blundered.

He said: “It was a mistake and I apologise.”

But it didn’t appear to be enough for the internet. Here are some of the best reactions:

The Alan Partridge/ Rishi Sunak comparisons don’t appear to be going anywhere soon.

Others pointed out the irony in Rishi Sunak wanting 18-year-olds to undertake national service as one of his key election pledges.

Some X users weren’t impressed with Mr Sunak’s attempt at an apology.

One parody account is trying to keep up with the latest Rishi gaffes.

Others wondered what is next in the pipeline for the man trying to run the country for the next five years.

Some commentators are already looking to the next Conservative leader.

And finally, you don’t want to be getting the Paddington treatment this close to polling day.

It came as Mr Sunak was told that he had “misjudged the mood of the nation” by deciding to return early.

Asked whether it was a mistake for the prime minister to miss the event, Colonel Stuart Crawford who served for 20 years in the Royal Tank Regiment, said: “It’s a solemn occasion and sadly the last major anniversary of the landings which will feature many of the surviving veterans.

“Campaigning for an election which everyone knows he’s going to lose anyway is a poor excuse.

“He should be there with the others, and his absence and Starmer’s presence makes it look as if he’s passed the premiership to Sir Keir already.”