Rishi Sunak’s tax bombshell has blown up in his face

After last night’s TV debate, relieved Conservatives claimed Rishi Sunak had detonated another “Labour tax bombshell” with his repeated claim that the party’s £38.5bn of unfunded spending commitments would cost every working household £2,000.

But today the bomb has blown up in the Tories’ faces.

In a highly unusual intervention, the Treasury’s most senior civil servant has distanced it from Sunak’s claim the figure was produced by “independent Treasury officials”. James Bowler told Labour in a letter that the Tories’ dossier on Labour’s alleged black hole “includes costs beyond those provided by the civil service and published online by HM Treasury” which “should not be presented as having been produced by the civil service”. He has reminded ministers and special advisers of this.