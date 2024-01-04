What chance do the Liberal Democrats really have at the next election?

In a typically cheesy stunt for his new year relaunch, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, Ed Davey, eschewed issuing some fresh policy paper or making a speech nobody was going to listen to. Instead he dressed up in a hi-vis jacket, and posed next to a van as the driver and CEO of “Ed Davey’s Tory Removals”.

The photo op targeted a particular clientele – the soft Tory vote in Surrey and the home counties, where his party hopes great things will happen come the election. However, Ed’s erstwhile role as minister for postal affairs during the coalition government has caught up with him, and with it some awkward questions about the Post Office scandal...