Sir Ed Davey announced that the Liberal Democrats are the “Tory Removal Service.”

The Lib Dem leader started his political campaigning for the year by visiting Conservative seats across Surrey on Wednesday, 3 January.

He arrived at a campaign rally in Guildford in a moving van with the tagline “Ed Davey’s Tory Removals” on the side next to a picture of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

“Today I’m launching Ed Davey’s Tory Removals. It’s the blue wall’s premium unseating service for Conservative MPs,” Sir Ed said to a laughing crowd.