Is the Green Party a serious contender in the forthcoming election?

The Green Party of England and Wales (the Scottish Greens are separate but linked) was unlucky with the timing of its election campaign launch. Though joint leaders Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay are hardly household names even in their own kitchens, and their plans for a more sustainable future were never going to hog the front page of the Daily Mail, the party does increasingly matter. Indeed, it seems set for a record share of the vote at this general election, polling at some 6 per cent, and may win at least one more parliamentary constituency. Its prospects are brighter than ever.

What can the Greens show for their efforts so far?

One MP elected in 2019; two members of the House of Lords; two roles (until recently) in the Scottish government; 848 councillors across Britain; control of Mid Sussex Council; and the largest party on Bristol and Hastings councils. Most significantly, though, their national vote share has risen from 1.6 per cent at the 2017 election to 2.6 per cent in 2019 and now a consistent poll rating of 6 per cent.