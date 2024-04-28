Will the Tories cave to pressure and cap net migration?

With a general election approaching and Rishi Sunak’s position looking increasingly perilous, pressure is growing on the prime minister to announce an overhaul of Britain’s immigration laws.

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick this weekend called for net migration to be capped at less than 100,000 each year.

The Tory right-winger used a Sunday Telegraph op-ed to argue the figure should be limited to the tens of thousands, months after official figures showed it had reached a record 745,000 in 2022.