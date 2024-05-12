Jump to content

Politics Explained

Will the government ban Just Stop Oil and ‘extreme protest groups’?

Archie Mitchell looks at what new proposals would mean, and whether or not they should be introduced

Sunday 12 May 2024 18:37
Two climate protesters smashed the glass around Magna Carta in the British Library on Friday, calling for the government to commit to emergency plans
Two climate protesters smashed the glass around Magna Carta in the British Library on Friday, calling for the government to commit to emergency plans (Just Stop Oil)

Protest groups such as Just Stop Oil and Palestine Action could be banned in a similar way to terror groups under proposals being considered by the government.

Political violence adviser John Woodcock, whose title is Lord Walney, has recommended a new system to proscribe “extreme protest groups”, which would include disruptive climate demonstrators.

The Home Office has said ministers will consider the Labour peer’s recommendations, adding that “extremism of any kind has no place in our society”.

