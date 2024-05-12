Will the government ban Just Stop Oil and ‘extreme protest groups’?

Protest groups such as Just Stop Oil and Palestine Action could be banned in a similar way to terror groups under proposals being considered by the government.

Political violence adviser John Woodcock, whose title is Lord Walney, has recommended a new system to proscribe “extreme protest groups”, which would include disruptive climate demonstrators.

The Home Office has said ministers will consider the Labour peer’s recommendations, adding that “extremism of any kind has no place in our society”.