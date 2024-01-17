Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Politics Explained

What does Labour’s new ‘campaign guide’ tell us about its policies?

The party’s newly published pamphlet is a frustrating mix of some highly specific initiatives and others that are either vague or raise huge practical questions. Sean O’Grady has read it so you don’t have to...

Wednesday 17 January 2024 19:52
Comments
<p>Given Keir Starmer’s inherent habitual caution, the pamphlet contains some striking hostages to fortune</p>

Given Keir Starmer’s inherent habitual caution, the pamphlet contains some striking hostages to fortune

(PA Wire)

Some decades ago, the Conservatives and then New Labour used to produce thick compendiums for their candidates and party workers at general election time. The Conservative Campaign Guide was the model – a volume containing killer stats, quotes, boasts, and attacks on opposition parties and personalities of a kind that would be unlikely to pass a present-day fact check, but proved useful on the doorstep and the stump.

Thick enough to cover every policy area but still compact enough to fit into the pocket of a Barbour jacket, this portable guide was replicated by Tony Blair’s Labour Party, albeit in a “modern” Filofax-style ring binder. Anyway, in a renewed spirit of campaigning professionalism, Labour has now revived the idea, producing a document titled Let’s Get Britain’s Future Back.

Although the new document is much flimsier, in every sense – and of course, thanks to the internet, is easily available to the general public – it might be best thought of as a pilot for the manifesto – and, to mix the metaphor, as the party firing the starting pistol on its “long campaign”.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in