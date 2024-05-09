For a fairly brief time in 2022, Nadhim Zahawi, who has announced he will stand down from parliament at the next election, was in with a bit of a shout to be prime minister. He enjoyed an excellent “back story” as a Kurdish-born child refugee from Iraq; he had become wealthy through business; he had proved a successful minister, and had overseen the highly successful rollout of the world-beating Covid vaccine; and, in the chaos of Boris Johnson’s final days in office, he was appointed chancellor of the Exchequer in succession to Rishi Sunak, who had quit in protest at Johnson’s misdemeanours and careless style of government.

After that, he served in Liz Truss’s government before becoming party chair under Sunak. Renewed interest in his personal financial circumstances forced an independent inquiry, and subsequently his departure from frontline politics in January 2023. Zahawi’s undoing was a direct result of The Independent’s reporting of his tax affairs in July 2022, which was shortly followed by his withdrawal from the leadership contest. His remains an instructive political fable...