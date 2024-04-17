Should we be worried by the rise of the National Conservatives?

Order has been restored to the National Conservative conference in Brussels – just in time for the politicians, sympathetic journalists, academics and others of the hard-right to welcome their poster boy Viktor Orban (their most successful elected representative, unless you take the view Donald Trump won in 2020 and is still president of the United States).

Their cheeky idea of meeting in the epicentre of the Euro-federalism they despise went a bit wrong when the mayor of Brussels, Emir Kir, decreed the event a public order risk. “Among these personalities there are several particularly from the right-conservative, religious right and European extreme right,” he said. “The far right is not welcome”.

Playing somewhat into the martyr mentality of the hard right, Kir sent in the police and let loose pandemonium, with leading Brexiters such as Farage and Braverman at risk of being locked into the venue (thus, on this occasion, being unable to Leave). Interventions by an independent Belgian court and the country’s liberal prime minister reversed the liberal mayor’s somewhat illiberal move; police left the scene, and so the ideological mayhem was resumed. They made speeches, annoyed liberals and begged many questions about who they are and where they’re going…