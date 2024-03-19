What are we about to learn from Rachel Reeves about Labour’s economic policy?
As the shadow chancellor prepares to deliver the prestigious Mais lecture, Sean O’Grady looks at what her big ideas could mean for an incoming Labour government – and how likely they are to succeed, especially those that have been tried before...
According to the shadow chancellor, Britain faces a 1979 moment, a decisive shift in economic policy reminiscent of the way in which Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government broke with the post-war consensus on full employment and a mixed economy – but in a rather different direction, seeing as Rachel Reeves wants to put economic growth at the centre of “a decade of national renewal”.
Delivering the prestigious Mais lecture, more often given by a serving chancellor or governor of the Bank of England, Reeves has been granted a considerable honour – and has given us some insights into her ambitions, should Labour come to power...
