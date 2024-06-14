Does Reform UK have a real chance of beating the Tories in this election?

Nigel Farage, reinstalled as leader of Reform UK, is on a roll. You may have seen the social media clip of the beaming extremist, sat in the back of a cab, rapping “Guess who’s back” to Eminem’s classic 2002 track “Without Me”. Farage is gloating about finally overtaking the Tories, albeit in one opinion poll, and is merrily trolling Rishi Sunak, whose campaign has been troubled to say the least. Reform UK, according to Farage, will win seats in the Commons on 4 July, and he insists that, whatever happens, his party will be the opposition to Labour.

It’s a good moment to take a look at Farage...