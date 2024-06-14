As Farage slips past Sunak, could this be the end of the Tory party?

Of course it is just one poll, and it is within the margin of error – but the psychological effect of Reform UK going ahead of the Conservatives is inescapable. A Tory party already demoralised, desperate and prone to mistakes is likely to lose all hope.

Voters who assumed that a vote for Nigel Farage’s party was a wasted vote will think again. Reform’s rise in the opinion polls will be boosted, and soon other pollsters will report that the Tories have been pushed into third place.

The prospect of a collapse in the Tory vote, which was one of the reasons Rishi Sunak went for an early election, has suddenly come closer. The “Canada ’93” scenario, once used by older election nerds to frighten and thrill their younger colleagues, is now on the minds of every Tory and Reform activist – when the Conservative government in Canada was reduced from a majority in parliament to just two seats, defeated by a rival right-wing party… called Reform.