Last night, at the 81st Venice Film Festival, former Bond actor Daniel Craig took to the red carpet with his wife Rachel Weisz to promote his new film Queer.

As well as positively gushing over Luca Guadagnino’s adaptation of William Burroughs’ classic novel (something he never did with 007, I might add), Craig showcased a long, shaggy haircut – and matching stubble – that the internet (and myself) are obsessed with. Some have even likened the star to Don Johnson, and, well, I can see it.

Now, of course I don’t want to detract from the film and its message – it’s a celebrated LGBT+ story of an American expat living in Mexico City, who falls for a young man named Gene, with whom he embarks on a trip (in both senses of the word) and explores his sexuality.

open image in gallery Daniel Craig was joined by his wife and fellow actor Rachel Weisz on the red carpet ( Getty )

But there’s something so delightful about Craig’s new look – and, indeed, the roles he’s now playing – that clearly marks his departure from the Bond franchise and demonstrates his range as an actor and as a person. It’s playful, it’s relaxed and a far cry from the military-style buzzcut he donned previously.

Craig’s newfound sense of self and passion for what he’s doing is palpable when you hear him talk. During the press conference yesterday, for example, he spoke of how Queer was “the kind of film I want to see, I want to make, I want to be out there.” Compare that to what he said during the promotion of Spectre in 2015 (“I’m over it at the moment. We’re done. All I want to do is move on…”) and the constrast is stark.

Even beyond the silver screen, Craig has taken on some... unexpected work of late. Last year, he starred in a short film directed by Taika Waititi for Belvedere vodka – in which he starred “as himself” and pranced around a hotel in a tight, sleeveless vest and neck chain. It was so different from his usual gig that many believed it to be a deepfake.

Again, the sheer joy of the scenes, combined with his impeccable dance moves, highlighted a whole new side of Craig that we so rarely see. And it’s not just that Bond stifled him – even before playing 007, Craig played a broody, violent London gangster in the 2004 movie, Layer Cake (plus, his depiction of poet Ted Hughes in Sylvia was hardly upbeat).

Of course, this isn’t the first time his hair has caught the attention of the public, either. The first outing of his longer locks was during the Knives Out 3 promo and, lest we forget, there was also that Loewe campaign earlier this year – with Craig sporting a “sexy grandpa” look, complete with a cardie, yellow-tinted glasses and a combover.

I suppose what I’m trying to say is: good for him. He’s always been hugely talented and I love Bond as much as the next Brit – I promise you, there’s no shade intended. But what this transformation both on (and off) screen really shows us, I think, is that Craig finally seems to be comfortable in his own skin – and in whoever’s skin he’s playing.