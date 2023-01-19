Rian Johnson says next Knives Out film will be 'very different' to Glass Onion

The next film in the Knives Out series will be “very very different” to 2022’s Glass Onion, director Rian Johnson has said.

Daniel Craig stars as detective Benoit Blanc alongside other stars such as Ana de Armas and Chris Evans in the murder mystery franchise.

Speaking to Empire, Johnson confirmed that he was working on the series’ third installment.

“I’ve got a big cloud of ideas, but it hasn’t all snapped into focus yet,” he said.

“It’s exciting, though, and it’s very, very different from [Glass Onion].”

Sign up for our newsletters.