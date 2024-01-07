What’s the answer? Ask Keir, Rishi suggests
Rwanda, the Post Office scandal and tax cuts were all on the agenda in Rishi Sunak’s opening interview of 2024 – but any new year message was lost in obfuscation, writes Kate Devlin
The prime minister traditionally marks the start of the new year with an interview on the BBC’s flagship Sunday morning political programme.
The platform is seen as a useful one by politicians, allowing them a chance to try to get on the front foot and set the tone for the coming months.
Viewers watching Rishi Sunak on Laura Kuenssberg’s show, however, could be forgiven for being a little confused as to what the PM’s message for 2024 was.
