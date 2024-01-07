What’s the answer? Ask Keir, Rishi suggests

The prime minister traditionally marks the start of the new year with an interview on the BBC’s flagship Sunday morning political programme.

The platform is seen as a useful one by politicians, allowing them a chance to try to get on the front foot and set the tone for the coming months.

Viewers watching Rishi Sunak on Laura Kuenssberg’s show, however, could be forgiven for being a little confused as to what the PM’s message for 2024 was.