Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Politics Explained

What’s the answer? Ask Keir, Rishi suggests

Rwanda, the Post Office scandal and tax cuts were all on the agenda in Rishi Sunak’s opening interview of 2024 – but any new year message was lost in obfuscation, writes Kate Devlin

Sunday 07 January 2024 19:11
Comments
<p>Rishi Sunak kept suggesting questions for the Labour leader during his BBC interview on Sunday </p>

Rishi Sunak kept suggesting questions for the Labour leader during his BBC interview on Sunday

(Reuters)

The prime minister traditionally marks the start of the new year with an interview on the BBC’s flagship Sunday morning political programme.

The platform is seen as a useful one by politicians, allowing them a chance to try to get on the front foot and set the tone for the coming months.

Viewers watching Rishi Sunak on Laura Kuenssberg’s show, however, could be forgiven for being a little confused as to what the PM’s message for 2024 was.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in