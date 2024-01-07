Rishi Sunak brands Post Office scandal ‘appalling miscarriage of justice’

Rishi Sunak called the Post Office Horizon scandal an “appalling miscarriage of justice,” on Sunday, 7 January.

During a trip to Oxford to meet Environment Agency workers and flood-hit residents, the Prime Minister addressed the media and touched on the scandal.

“It has been an appalling miscarriage of justice and appalling treatment of all the people affected and it’s right that they get the redress that they deserve,” he said.

Over 700 Post Office branch managers were convicted after faulty accounting software called Horizon made it appear as though money was missing from their stores.