The Script tease first new album since Mark Sheehan’s death

The Script have announced their first new album since the death of Mark Sheehan last year.

In a teaser video, the band revealed the title of the record - Satellites - and dates of an accompanying world tour.

The 46-year-old Irish guitarist died in hospital after a brief illness.

Best friends Sheehan and lead vocalist Danny O'Donoghue grew up together in Dublin before forming the rock band in 2001 with drummer Glen Power.

The Script's world tour will feature ten UK dates beginning in Cardiff on 18 November.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, 24 May.

Satellites will be released on 16 August.