Tributes from across the music industry are flooding in following the death of The Script’s co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan.

The Irish musician died after a brief illness aged 46.

“Much loved husband, father, brother, bandmate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness,” the band said in a statement on Friday (14 April).

“The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”

Lead vocalist Danny O'Donoghue and Sheehan were best friends growing up in Dublin before forming the rock band in 2001 with the addition of drummer Glen Power.

They released their eponymous debut album in August 2008, which featured the hit singles “The Man Who Can’t Be Moved” and “Breakeven”.

Following six studio albums, the band released a Greatest Hits compilation album in 2021.

Scroll down for live updates and tributes to Sheehan as they come in.