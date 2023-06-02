Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Script frontman Danny O’Donoghue has commented for the first time on the recent death of his bandmate Mark Sheehan.

The guitarist died following a short illness, the Irish band announced on 14 April this year.

“Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness,” the band’s statement said at the time.

“The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”

Lead singer O’Donoghue has not spoken about Sheehan’s death individually until now. On Friday (2 June), he shared a video of a candle burning in the darkness on Instagram alongside the caption: “We need to be one big family right now, so we’re switching off our personal accounts for a while ahead of the shows.

“We’ll be posting content from Marks tribute shows in Blackpool and Wolverhampton on @thescriptoffical big love.”

Guitarist Mark Sheehan (left) and singer Danny O’Donoghue of The Script (Robin Marchant/Getty Images for AWXI)

Sheehan was one of the founding members of the band (formed in 2001) alongside O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power.

O’Donoghue’s statement comes after bassist Ben Sargeant shared an emotional tribute to the guitarist.

“What can I say about a man who had a life changing impact on me and all around him,” Sargeant wrote on social media.

“A fiercely loyal and dedicated family man, husband, father, brother, friend. A man who showed me that persistence, belief, dedication and hard graft does pay off in the music industry!”

He went on to say he was “honoured to have known you and shared these times with you, thank you for all you did for me.

“I will miss you terribly and I will never forget you. Love you. See you at the big bar in the sky, brother.”

Last year, Sheehan missed the US leg of the group’s tour. At the time, O’Donoghue told Sunday World that Sheehan’s leave was due to family commitments.

“It’s his story to tell, but yeah, I guess if I could paraphrase, his children needed a father and his wife needed a husband,” the singer and keyboardist said.

The three-piece indie-rock band released their eponymous debut album in August 2008, which featured the hit singles “The Man Who Can’t Be Moved” and “Breakeven”.

The Script topped both the UK and Irish music charts.