Phillip Schofield – latest: Ex-This Morning presenter says he’s ‘lost everything’ in BBC interview
Former ITV presenter tells Amol Rajan about struggling in weeks since admitting to affair with younger colleague, as Piers Morgan criticises ‘relentless persecution’ and ‘This Morning’ host Alison Hammond breaks down during live broadcast
Phillip Schofield has credited his daughters with “saving his life” amid the fallout surrounding his “unwise” but “not illegal” affair with a younger colleague on This Morning.
The 61-year-old gave an emotional interview to the BBC on Friday 2 June, where he described the impact of the “constant” and “relentless” onslaught from the media since he admitted to having an affair with a younger male colleague on the ITV show.
“This is how Caroline Flack felt,” he said, referring to the former Love Island host who took her own life in 2020.
In the interview, Schofield denied accusations that he “groomed” his younger colleague, whom he met during a school visit when the boy in question was 15. Schofield denied that anything sexual took place until the ITV employee was around 20 years old. You can find the five biggest revelations from the interview here.
This Morning presenter Alison Hammond broke down during the latest episode of the daytime show, as she discussed Schofield’s interview with her colleague Dermot O’Leary.
Meanwhile, former Good MorningBritain co-host Piers Morgan has tweeted that it is time to stop the “relentless persecution” of Schofield.
Phillip Schofield denies grooming young colleague in first interview since affair scandal
Before Phillip Schofield’s major interview with the BBC following the affair scandal, he sat down with The Sun for his very first bombshell interview.
In the clip, the ex-TV presenter said he was “utterly broken and ashamed” over having an affair with a younger male colleague, but denied grooming the man.
Phillip Schofield claims he ‘understands how Caroline Flack felt’ after This Morning departure
Alison Hammond breaks down while discussing ‘painful’ Phillip Schofield interview
“I’m just finding it really painful,” an emotional Alison Hammond said after Schofield’s interview aired. “Obviously, I loved Phillip Schofield and it’s weird because I still love Phillip Schofield.
“However, what he’s done is wrong. He’s admitted it, he’s said sorry. As a family, we’re all really struggling to process everything.”
The presenter, 48, continued: “I never know what to say, but I remember what my mum said. My mum always said, ‘Use your Bible as your sat-nav in life’, and in the Bible, it says, ‘He without sin cast the first stone.’”
Piers Morgan says ‘it’s time to stop relentless persecution’ of Phillip Schofield
Piers Morgan questions ‘relentless persecution’ of Phillip Schofield
Former ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter spoke out after Schofield’s emotional interview with the BBC, in which he addressed the scandal surrounding his affair with a younger ITV colleague
Kerry Katona brands This Morning ‘fake’ and ‘phoney’ as she recalls ‘belittling’ Phillip Schofield interview
Appearing on GB News on Wednesday (31 May) evening, former Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona was asked about an infamous 2008 interview she had with Schofield on This Morning.
In the interview, Schofield tells Katona that her speech is “a bit slurred”, saying that he was “merely pointing out someone who is very different from a few years ago”.
Speaking to Dan Wootton, Katona said that she’d been taking medication for her bipolar disorder which was causing her to slur her words.
“The audacity [of] being condescending, belittling to people with real issues on the sofa who have real issues. Who are they to give him the right for an opinion and tell them what’s right or wrong?”
Admitting that she was shaking while speaking about the subject, she said: “People don’t understand what that interview did to me emotionally… When I did that interview, I was at rock bottom. Dan, you’d have thought I’d murdered somebody.”
Everything we know about Eamonn Holmes and Phillip Schofield’s ‘feud’
Holmes, who used to co-host the Friday episode of This Morning alongside his wife Ruth Langsford, has made several claims about his former colleague.
Below is a timeline of Schofield and Holmes’s working relationship, and their ongoing feud.
Phillip Schofield says he has ‘lost everything’ in BBC interview
Everything we know about Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s ‘fall-out’
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears discussing ‘painful’ Phillip Schofield allegations
Phillip Schofield shares text he sent Holly Willoughby after admitting to This Morning affair
In a new interview with the BBC’s Amol Rajan, Schofield said he text Willoughby about the scandal to apologise for lying to her about the affair..
“The last time we had a conversation was when I texted Holly and said, ‘Don’t reply’ – this was after the statement last week – ‘Don’t reply, you’re probably not allowed to, but I am deeply deeply sorry that I lied to you,’” he said.
