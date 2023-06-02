✕ Close Phillip Schofield claims he 'understands how Caroline Flack felt' after This Morning departure

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Phillip Schofield has credited his daughters with “saving his life” amid the fallout surrounding his “unwise” but “not illegal” affair with a younger colleague on This Morning.

The 61-year-old gave an emotional interview to the BBC on Friday 2 June, where he described the impact of the “constant” and “relentless” onslaught from the media since he admitted to having an affair with a younger male colleague on the ITV show.

“This is how Caroline Flack felt,” he said, referring to the former Love Island host who took her own life in 2020.

In the interview, Schofield denied accusations that he “groomed” his younger colleague, whom he met during a school visit when the boy in question was 15. Schofield denied that anything sexual took place until the ITV employee was around 20 years old. You can find the five biggest revelations from the interview here.

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond broke down during the latest episode of the daytime show, as she discussed Schofield’s interview with her colleague Dermot O’Leary.

Meanwhile, former Good MorningBritain co-host Piers Morgan has tweeted that it is time to stop the “relentless persecution” of Schofield.