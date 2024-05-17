Jump to content
Holly Patrick | Friday 17 May 2024 12:19 BST

Suella Braverman met with silence while questioning pro-Palestine protesters

Suella Braverman was met with silence when she approached pro-Palestine protesters who had set up an encampment at Cambridge University.

The former home secretary attempted to engage with people wearing masks, asking them what their "message" would be to Israel and Hamas and if they thought hostages should be released.

Each time she tried to talk to protesters, they did not respond to her.

Tents were set up outside the university's Senate House ahead of graduation ceremonies due to take place there.

The events were instead held at Downing College due to the protest.

