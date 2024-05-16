Maya Jama tried to recruit a new Love Island fan when she asked King Charles III if he watches the show as she attended a Buckingham Palace garden party celebrating the creative industries on Wednesday, 15 May.

The TV presenter, 29, introduced herself and asked if His Majesty had seen the reality dating programme.

Laughing in response, the King quipped: “There’s one born every minute.”

Jama told Charles of her future plans: “I’m just about to go to Spain to film some young people snog someone.”