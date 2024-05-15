Maya Jama asks baffled King during garden party if he watches Love Island

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Reality TV host Maya Jama tried to recruit a new fan when she asked the King if he watches Love Island during a Buckingham Palace garden party celebrating the creative industries.

Charles laughed and made jokes with guests as he joined the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh and Duchess of Gloucester in the palace garden on Wednesday.

Jama, 29, introduced herself as a TV host and said: “I host Love Island. I don’t know if you’ve watched it? It’s a reality dating show.”

Laughing, the King quipped in response: “There’s one born every minute.”

When asked about her future plans, she told him: “I’m just about to go to Spain to film some young people snog someone.”

Other celebrity attendees including documentary filmmaker Louis Theroux, Hollywood director Sir Ridley Scott and artist Tracey Emin.

Theroux, 53, told the PA news agency he was “very flattered” to have been invited and was in such disbelief that he felt it “must have been a mistake”.

He said: “It’s illustrious company. It’s a beautiful day in a spectacular garden.

“I couldn’t tell if (Charles) was a fan, but I would love to say he is.”

Sir Ridley, who has directed Hollywood blockbusters including Gladiator and Alien, said he was “incredibly honoured” to have been invited.

When asked if Charles was a fan of his films, he said: “No idea. But they’ve to watch something at night don’t they?”

Sir Ridley was made a Knight Grand Cross by the Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle last week.

Approximately 4,000 representatives from the world of culture, art, heritage, film, TV, radio and fashion were in attendance.

Charles, wearing a grey suit and pink waistcoat and top hat, smiled to the gathered crowd as he entered the garden from the palace.

Camilla wore a pale pink fringed coat dress by Anna Valentine with a co-ordinating Philip Treacy hat, and accessorised her outfit with the late Queen’s pink diamond flower brooch.

The royal couple stood at the top of the garden steps to observe the national anthem before the crowd applauded.

Charles and Camilla then greeted groups of attendees separately.

Artist Tracey Emin told PA the Queen in particular had remembered both her and her work.

She said: “It was lovely. Both the King and Queen recognise the creative arts and that was what was today was for.”

The King has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer since early February but has returned to public duties including conducting his first investiture ceremony for five months at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.