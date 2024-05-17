‘Liars’: Heckler interrupts Israeli official at International Court of Justice

Israel's defence of its military operation in Gaza during a hearing at the United Nations’ top court was briefly interrupted by a protester shouting “liars” on Friday, 17 May.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) was holding hearings on emergency measures requested by South Africa, which wants the court to order a cease-fire in Gaza.

After lawyer Tamar Kaplan-Tourgeman defended Israel, saying it had allowed in fuel and medication, she was interrupted by a protester.

Security guards escorted a woman from the public gallery.

The ICJ has already found that there is a “real and imminent risk” to Palestinian people in Gaza by Israel’s military operations.