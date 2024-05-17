Fiona Bruce's warning to Stephen Flynn leaves Question Time audience laughing

Fiona Bruce's four-word warning to Stephen Flynn during Thursday's (16 May) episode of Question Time prompted laughter from the Aberdeen audience.

The SNP Westminster leader had called out Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar for interrupting him during a question on housing.

As Mr Sawar cut in, Mr Flynn asked for him to allow him to finish before the panel host interjected.

Ms Bruce sparked laughter after saying: "You've interrupted everybody here."

Mr Flynn then continued his point, discussing how many homes Scotland had built compared to England and Wales.