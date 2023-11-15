The SNP’s Westminster leader has called on Rishi Sunak to allow a free vote on a ceasefire in Gaza.

Stephen Flynn warned that if a ceasefire is not agreed immediately, MPs will only be “watching on” as Gaza is “turned into a graveyard”.

“How much worse does it need to get? 4,609 children are already dead,” Mr Flynn said.

“For members across the House, this is a question of values and it is a question of conscience. Does the prime minister not agree that should there be a vote on an immediate ceasefire, that members across the House should be afforded a free vote?”