The SNP’s Westminster leader was accused of crying “crocodile tears” over the conflict in Gaza by a fellow BBC Question Time panellist.

Stephen Flynn and Times journalist Melanie Phillips clashed during Thursday’s episode (14 March) as they discussed aid entering the enclave.

Ms Phillips, who lives part-time in Israel, blasted Mr Flynn’s demand for a ceasefire without Hamas releasing hostages and also claimed that she has seen pictures of “stocked” food markets in Gaza.

When Mr Flynn described her claims as “outrageous” she launched into a personal attack, accusing him of “crocodile tears” and added that his “hypocrisy is epic”.