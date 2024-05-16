Watch: Eight-year-old sisters hilariously fume over ice cream prices

Eight-year-old twins from Burnley had the perfect reaction to today’s ice cream prices in a hilarious TikTok video.

Sisters Marnie and Mylah were outraged at the cost of living after they recalled paying £9 for two frozen treats.

The video had been viewed more than ten million times at the time of writing.

“Does she offer services by the hour? I’ve got a water bill I don’t agree with and I think she could handle the situation better than me,” one TikTok user joked.